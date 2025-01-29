Jets Rumors: These 2 NFC Teams Could Lure Top Free Agent From New York
In D.J. Reed and Haason Reddick, the New York Jets have two of the top defenders set to hit NFL free agency this offseason. But don't sleep on Jamien Sherwood.
The underrated linebacker earned the No. 37 spot on ESPN's latest ranking of the top 50 free agents. He finished behind Reed and Reddick, who ranked fourth and 17th, respectively.
"The tape is trending up on Sherwood," ESPN's Matt Bowen wrote of the 25-year-old linebacker. " ... Sherwood can play downhill with speed, cutting off the ball and pursuing the edges. And I see coverage upside here, too. Sherwood is a three-down player with special teams coverage ability, and his best football is ahead of him."
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler provided insight into Sherwood's potential market.
"Three different personnel evaluators brought up Sherwood to me unprompted when discussing the free agency class," Fowler wrote. "Watch for Atlanta, which features a lot of former Jets staffing, or San Francisco, where former Jets coach Robert Saleh now runs the defense."
A fifth-round pick in 2021, Sherwood blossomed into a solid every-town linebacker in 2024. He finished the campaign with career highs in tackles (158), sacks (two), pass breakups (three) and snap-count rate (93%) while ranking 18th among all linebackers by Pro Football Focus.
