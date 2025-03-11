Jets Rumors: Veteran Defender Betrays New York, Joins Cowboys On New Deal
The New York Jets just got a little thinner on the defensive line.
On Tuesday, the veteran defensive end Solomon Thomas agreed to a two-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal carries a max value of $8 million for Thomas, who's from the Dallas area.
Thomas, 29, spent the last three seasons with New York, totaling 83 tackles, nine sacks and three pass breakups across 50 games. He started just four games during his tenure with the Jets, including one in 2024.
Prior to joining the Jets, Thomas spent four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2017-2020) and one campaign with the Las Vegas Raiders (2021). He'll turn 30 years old next December.
Thomas' departure came a day after edge rusher Haason Reddick left the Jets to join the Atlanta Falcons. So, New York has some work to do to replenish its front seven.
The Jets own the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, a pick they could use to target an elite defensive prospect. However, many fans surely hope they'll use it to target one of this year's best quarterback prospects despite reportedly signing Justin Fields.
