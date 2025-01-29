Jets Schedule Immediate Interview With Rumored Top Choice For Coordinator
The New York Jets might be zeroing in on their choice for defensive coordinator.
Now that the Jets have hired Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey as head coach and GM, New York must fill out the rest of its coaching staff.
Many people believe the Jets’ offensive coordinator hire will be most crucial, based on the fact that Glenn comes from a defensive background, most recently as defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions.
On the other hand, Glenn’s choice for defensive coordinator could be equally as important, especially knowing — as we know do — that Glenn will indeed be delegating defensive play-calling duties to his DC.
One name that has been floating around for a couple of weeks in connection to the job is Steve Wilks, a 55-year-old brilliant defensive coach who has both DC and head coach experience. Wilks was the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach in 2018 as well as the Carolina Panthers’ interim head coach in 2022.
The buzz around Wilks is that the advanced experience he brings to the table would be valuable for a first-time head coach such as Glenn.
Glenn and Mougey are serious about hiring Wilks. On Wednesday afternoon, FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported that Wilks will be formally interviewing for the Jets’ DC position on Wednesday night.
“Sources: The #Jets are set to interview veteran DC Steve Wilks tonight for their vacant defensive coordinator position,” Schultz said.
“New HC Aaron Glenn has already said he won’t be calling the defense, making this a critical hire for NYJ. Wilks is widely respected for his defensive mind and leadership ability.”
Wilks’s coaching experience goes beyond the NFL. He was the defensive coordinator for Missouri in 2021 and the defensive backs coach for Notre Dame in 2004.
Were Wilks to be hired by the Jets, he’d begin his fourth stint as an NFL defensive coordinator, following DC tenures with the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, and Carolina Panthers.
