Should There Be Concern for Jets' Projected Starter after 2023 Achilles Tear?
The New York Jets overhauled their offensive line by replacing three starters this past offseason, but the starting right guard spot never seemed to be in question.
Using free agency, trades and the draft, the Jets brought in three potential starting tackles and signed a probably starting left guard. Meanwhile, 2021 first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker has been the presumptive starter at right guard, but is it risky behavior by team brass for banking on a hog mollie recovering from an Achilles tear?
The 25-year-old Vera-Tucker, who ruptured his Achilles five weeks into the 2023 season, is expected to be ready for training camp when it kicks off this week in Florham Park.
"AVT [Vera-Tucker] and Morgan [Moses], fully expecting them to be ready," said Jets' fourth-year head coach Robert Saleh during June minicamp.
Assuming Vera-Tucker's timeline has not changed, he'll have the opportunity to test his Achilles in a practice setting later this week. Still, there's no guarantee he returns to his pre-injury form in time for the season opener.
While quarterback Aaron Rodgers has seemingly fully recovered from the Achilles tear he suffered last September 11, Vera-Tucker's situation is different.
First, Rodgers's injury was on his left leg, not the foot he uses to plant when throwing the football. Secondly, Vera-Tucker plays a much more physically-demanding position than Rodgers.
As an offensive line, Vera-Tucker is smashing pads in the trenches every time the ball is snapped. Then, there's the fact that lower-body strength is a highly important for linemen, who are attempting to hold their ground against 300-pound defenders.
There's also the fact that the injury-riddled Vera-Tucker has played only 12 games over the last two seasons. How long will it take him to regain full speed?
One factor that should make the challenge easier for Vera-Tucker is Saleh's commitment to keep the versatile blocker at the same position in 2024.
"His gift and curse is his versatility," said Saleh at the league meetings in late March.
Vera-Tucker has bounced from left guard to right tackle to right guard and back over his three NFL seasons. This year, the former No. 14 overall draft pick projects as the starting right guard, a task that Saleh believes he can perform at an All-Pro level.
"Our goal is to try to do everything we can to keep him healthy. Our goal is to keep him in one position and as of now it's at right guard," said Saleh.
Vera-Tucker was working out at the team facility before OTAs even started this past spring. The organization has high expectations for the USC product, having exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie contract prior to the deadline.
"He's working his tail off. He looks good. Expecting him back for Week 1," said Saleh.