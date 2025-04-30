Jets Superstar Gives 'Severance' Review In Response To Ben Stiller Tweet
So far, Breece hall is vibing with "Severance."
The New York Jets running back recently asked his X followers whether the wildly popular Apple TV+ show was "worth the watch." Actor Ben Stiller, an executive producer and part-time director for the show, replied to Hall's post by writing, "I think so sir."
Well, on, Tuesday, Hall followed up with an initial review.
"3 Episodes In, Slow burn rn but it’s growing on me!!!" the star running back wrote.
If you've watched "Severance," you know things really pick up in the second half of Season 1 before getting really weird -- too weird, for some -- in Season 2. We'll just have to wait and see whether Hall sticks around long enough to learn what's really going on at Lumon Industries.
As for actual football, Hall and some of his Jets teammates recently participated in a series of spring workouts, videos from which were posted to the team's social media pages. One player who wasn't on the field: sophomore quarterback Jordan Travis, who on Wednesday announced his retirement due to issues stemming from a leg injury suffered in 2023.
