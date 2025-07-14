Jauan Jennings To New York? Why Jets Trade For Disgruntled WR Makes Sense
The New York Jets have a massive hole at wide receiver heading into the preseason and they haven't done much to patch the hole yet.
Garrett Wilson will handle wide receiver one duties for newly signed quarterback Justin Fields. Wilson and Fields will likely have quite the connection considering the two were very successful college teammates.
Beyond Wilson, the Jets don't have much. Veteran Allen Lazard is one of the top options, but he's been mixed in some trade rumors. He's also not the quality of wide receiver that a team should place at WR2. Josh Reynolds, Malachi Corley, and Arian Smith will all battle for playing time, too.
But the Jets still have time to hit the trade block in order to land a new pass catcher for Fields' offense. And the perfect option might have just landed on the trade market.
San Francisco 49ers breakout wide receiver Jauan Jennings has reportedly requested a trade or a new contract with the 49ers. If San Francisco can't figure out a new deal with the star, there's a good chance he's traded, just like Deebo Samuel.
Last season, Jennings caught 77 passes for 975 yards and six touchdowns in a breakout year. He looked like a potential star and is still only 28 years old. Pairing him alongside Wilson would give the Jets a solid duo of wideouts for Fields.
Jennings likely wouldn't cost an arm and a leg in a trade. The Jets could potentially land him for a mix of late round draft picks or a third-round selection in a straight up swap. There would be little risk to making this move while it would likely provide quite promising upside.