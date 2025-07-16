Jets Trade For 49ers 'No. 2 Option' Wideout Envisioned By NFL Writer
Spicy drama with the San Francisco 49ers has New York Jets fans excited.
Jauan Jennings, a standout wide receiver for the 49ers last season, is pushing for a new contract or a trade if San Francisco can’t meet his financial demands. After a stellar 77-catch, 975-yard, six-touchdown season, Jennings, earning $7.5 million in 2025, is a bargain. With Deebo Samuel traded and Brandon Aiyuk injured, Jennings is set to lead San Fran’s receiving corps and knows that gives him leverage. He reportedly wants a deal before training camp or a trade to a team willing to pay.
Wow! How are the 49ers going to handle this situation? If Jennings hits the market, should the receiver-needy Jets pursue? Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay delved into these questions on Tuesday and even outlined what a Jennings-Jets deal might look like.
“New York Jets receive: WR Jauan Jennings … San Francisco 49ers receive: 2026 fifth-round pick, 2027 third-round pick,” Kay wrote.
“The New York Jets are forging a new era but still need all the help they can get to finally snap the league's longest active playoff drought. … The team can still improve the roster and should do so with a focus on augmenting (Justin) Fields with the best possible armada of pass-catchers they can. The Jets may have a superstar receiver in Garrett Wilson—who just became one of the league's highest paid players—but the rest of the receivers room leaves something to be desired.”
“Both Josh Reynolds and Allen Lazard are getting up there in age and have largely underwhelmed throughout their careers,” Kay continued. “Fourth-round rookie Arian Smith and third-round sophomore Malachi Corley are both unproven and can't be relied upon for consistent production yet. Trading for Jennings would immediately give the Jets a clear No. 2 option across from Wilson. It could be an ideal role for the current San Francisco 49ers wideout after he found success with less help in an injury-depleted 49ers offense last year.”
Kay also suggested that acquiring Jennings wouldn’t handicap the Jets financially as they look to remain flexible during a rebuild.
“Jennings' cheap projected costs of just $10 million per year would help a potentially cash-strapped Jets squad remain competent in the coming seasons as well,” Kay wrote.
Jennings, 28, has played with the 49ers his entire career. He was the No. 217 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Tennessee. Jennings has tallied 155 receptions, 1,938 receiving yards, and 13 receiving touchdowns in his career.
