Jets Trade Proposal Reunites WR With Aaron Rodgers On Steelers
The New York Jets keep seeing benefits from last week’s Pittsburgh Steelers-Miami Dolphins trade.
NFL observers were confused when the Dolphins traded cornerback Jalen Ramsey, tight end Jonnu Smith, and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Steelers for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick. There were a lot of head-scratching elements to think about, but from the Jets’ perspective, their divisional rival seemed to get worse.
The trade also created positional logjams for both teams. Pittsburgh now has one too many tight ends, and Smith’s arrival might push 2023 third-round pick Darnell Washington to the trade block. Could this open the door for the Jets to swoop in and snag Washington?
Given New York’s less-than-ideal depth at tight end, Last Word On Sports’ Michael Zimmelman suggested that the Jets consider trading for Washington, a strong run blocker with untapped potential despite limited receiving stats (25 catches, 253 yards, one touchdown in 30 games). Washington’s run-blocking grade of 68.8 (per PFF) could boost the Jets’ ability to unleash their trio of gifted running backs.
Zimmelman outlined why a Washington trade could benefit both the Steelers and the Jets.
“With Pat Friermuth establishing himself as the starting tight end (in Pittsburgh), the arrival of Jonnu Smith will cut into Darnell Washington’s playing time,” Zimmelman wrote.
“Pittsburgh’s offense needs a second wide receiver behind the recently acquired DK Metcalf. Fortunately, the Jets have one of Aaron Rodgers favorite targets on their roster, Allen Lazard. Lazard’s spot on the Jets was always up in the air after Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams releases. Allowing Lazard to reunite with Rodgers in Pittsburgh gives the Steelers a true number two, while freeing the Jets up to give more opportunities for Josh Reynolds and rookie Arian Smith. Bringing in Darnell Washington could be a massive boost to the Jets run blocking depth.”
“Darnell Washington could be a valuable tool to the Jets revitalized running game,” Zimmelman continued. “His skills as a run blocker would be a perfect complement behind Mason Taylor in the tight end room. With offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand and Glenn putting an emphasis on the running game, the Jets will need to ensure quality run blockers on the roster. Who better to help than a top 10 blocking tight end in the league?”
Zimmelman’s idea is interesting, but would New York’s receiver room become too thin in losing Lazard? The Jets are already lacking experience and reliable targets for Justin Fields outside of Garrett Wilson and Reynolds, which makes Lazard an important aspect of their aerial attack.
On the other hand, perhaps Zimmelman is correct in that giving opportunities to one or two of New York’s younger wide receivers would make up for Lazard’s lost production while building for the future. If the Jets aren’t too concerned about winning in 2025, this could be a wise move.
