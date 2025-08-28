Jets Country

Jets Under Fire For Disastrous Malachi Corley Draft Decision

The Jets don't look good right now...

Zach Pressnell

Jul 24, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Malachi Corley (6) participates in a drill during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
The New York Jets have struggled as a franchise over the last few years. They haven't been in the best spot, but this offseason, they've looked to right the ship. The team hired a new general manager and a new head coach.

As they cut down the rosters to 53 players, the Jets had to make some tough decisions. One of their decisions involved a top draft pick from a year ago.

FanSided's Steven Negishi recently bashed the Jets for their Malachi Corley selection in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Jets waived Corley a year after drafting him as they cut down to 53 players this week.

Jets' Malachi Corley debacle comes to an abrupt end

Dec 1, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Malachi Corley (14) celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images / Mark Smith-Imagn Images

"The New York Jets waived wide receiver Malachi Corley, their third-round pick (65th overall) from Western Kentucky just last year," Negishi wrote. "Corley was expected to be a dynamic slot weapon, but struggled with drops and route discipline. He played nine games as a rookie, and only had three catches for 16 yards and two rushes for 26 yards. 

"New Jets general manager Darren Mougey takes over from Joe Douglas, who was fired last November, and was responsible for drafting Corley. As the Jets start over with Mougey and new head coach Aaron Glenn, Corley just became a poster boy of a house cleaning as he did not fit into new regime's plan."

Corley's time with the Jets was a disaster. He never made an impact on the field and the front office doesn't seem to believe in his potential as a prospect. He struggled to produce on the field and missed a bulk of time in training camp and the preseason.

Even though the Jets have a very shallow wide receiver room, it didn't seem to matter, as Corley received the boot.

At the end of the day, the current general manager is stuck trying to fix the mistakes of the previous general manager. While it might take a while, the Jets seem to be trending in the right direction, even if that means they need to cut ties with players like Corley.

Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

