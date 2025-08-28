Jets Under Fire For Disastrous Malachi Corley Draft Decision
The New York Jets have struggled as a franchise over the last few years. They haven't been in the best spot, but this offseason, they've looked to right the ship. The team hired a new general manager and a new head coach.
As they cut down the rosters to 53 players, the Jets had to make some tough decisions. One of their decisions involved a top draft pick from a year ago.
FanSided's Steven Negishi recently bashed the Jets for their Malachi Corley selection in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Jets waived Corley a year after drafting him as they cut down to 53 players this week.
Jets' Malachi Corley debacle comes to an abrupt end
"The New York Jets waived wide receiver Malachi Corley, their third-round pick (65th overall) from Western Kentucky just last year," Negishi wrote. "Corley was expected to be a dynamic slot weapon, but struggled with drops and route discipline. He played nine games as a rookie, and only had three catches for 16 yards and two rushes for 26 yards.
"New Jets general manager Darren Mougey takes over from Joe Douglas, who was fired last November, and was responsible for drafting Corley. As the Jets start over with Mougey and new head coach Aaron Glenn, Corley just became a poster boy of a house cleaning as he did not fit into new regime's plan."
Corley's time with the Jets was a disaster. He never made an impact on the field and the front office doesn't seem to believe in his potential as a prospect. He struggled to produce on the field and missed a bulk of time in training camp and the preseason.
Even though the Jets have a very shallow wide receiver room, it didn't seem to matter, as Corley received the boot.
At the end of the day, the current general manager is stuck trying to fix the mistakes of the previous general manager. While it might take a while, the Jets seem to be trending in the right direction, even if that means they need to cut ties with players like Corley.
