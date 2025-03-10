Justin Fields-Jets Rumors: Where Things Stand As NFL Free Agency Nears
There's a ton of smoke surrounding Justin Fields and the Jets, but just how realistic are the chances of the dual-threat quarterback landing in New York?
Multiple reports on Sunday indicated the Jets could pursue Fields, who's set to hit free agency, as an Aaron Rodgers replacement. Rodgers, meanwhile, could join the Pittsburgh Steelers, who traded for D.K. Metcalf on Sunday.
Multiple insiders provided updates Monday morning ahead of the NFL's legal-tampering period.
"As the Steelers continue talks with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields entering this week's free agency period, Aaron Rodgers also has emerged as a quarterback option for Pittsburgh, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter," ESPN wrote in a piece published Monday. "Rodgers and the Steelers are expected to talk, sources told Schefter, and explore a union between the four-time MVP and longtime coach Mike Tomlin.
" ... Another potential quarterback solution for the Steelers would be re-signing Fields, who remains in talks with Pittsburgh and the Jets, sources told Schefter. New York cannot offer Fields a contract until noon ET Monday, so he will continue to mull his options and learn more about the Jets' overall situation, sources told Schefter."
Insider Josina Anderson added: "The Jets are expected to be among teams (including the Steelers), to make an offer for QB Justin Fields, per a league source."
Fields, 26, was traded from the Chicago Bears to the Steelers last offseason. He started the first six games, winning four, but was replaced by Russell Wilson once the veteran returned from injury. A first-round pick in 2021, Fields completed 65.8% of his passes for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns along with one interception last season.
