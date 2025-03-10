Justin Fields To Jets? New York Reportedly Pursuing Free Agent QB
The New York Jets might have identified their top Aaron Rodgers replacement.
As the NFL experienced a whirlwind of trades and signings Sunday night, multiple reports indicated the Jets will pursue quarterback Justin Fields if he hits free agency. Fields, 26, hasn't ruled out a return to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Where Justin Fields and the Steelers stand: Both sides have discussed a reunion and have been open to it, but Fields wants to test the market to truly see how teams view him and make an informed decision," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote Sunday on the X platform. "The Jets' interest has percolated since before the combine."
SNY-TV's Connor Hughes also reported on the Fields-Jets buzz while adding a note about how Pittsburgh's acquisition of D.K. Metcalf could impact Fields' decision.
"The Jets interest in Justin Fields is well known," Hughes wrote on X. "It’s up to Fields to decide if he wants Jets. A return to Pittsburgh to play with Dk Metcalf & George Pickens & I’d expect #YJ to turn their attention to Marcus Mariota, Carson Wentz."
Fields was traded from the Chicago Bears to the Steelers last offseason. He started the first six games, winning four of them, but was replaced by Russell Wilson once the veteran returned from injury. A first-round pick in 2021, Fields completed 65.8% of his passes for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns along with one interception last season.
More NFL: Hated Jets Rival Reportedly Top Suitor For $100M Free Agent Receiver