Hated Jets Rival Reportedly Top Suitor For $100M Free Agent Receiver
New York Jets fans probably should worry about what archrivals have planned for free agency.
Multiple reports indicate the New England Patriots are the top suitors for receiver Chris Godwin, who's set to hit free agency next week if he doesn't reach an extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Boston Sports Journal's Mike Giardi added more fuel to the fire on Friday.
"Per league sources, Chris Godwin will be incredibly sought after, assuming he gets to free agency," Giardi wrote on the X platform. "Patriots expected to be the driver there. It's gonna cost more money than you would have thought (think in excess of $25 million per) despite the season-ending injury."
Greg Auman, who covers the Bucs for The Athletic, responded to Giardi's report with his own insight.
"The Patriots’ surplus of cap space and lack of talent at receiver have always made them a logical threat to the Bucs keeping Godwin," Auman wrote. "This could be leverage as he negotiates with Tampa."
New England appears hell-bent on landing a top receiver this offseason. The Patriots have been linked to DK Metcalf, A.J. Brown, Cooper Kupp, and Davante Adams, among others. Whether they'll be able to lure top players to a rebuilding team in a cold-weather market remains to be seen.
