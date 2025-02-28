'No Way': Why NFL Insider Believes Aaron Rodgers Would Be Disaster For Giants
Aaron Rodgers reportedly is interested in joining the New York Giants, but one NFL insider believes the feeling shouldn't be mutual.
Rodgers, who'll officially split with the New York Jets in the coming weeks, recently reached out to the quarterback-needy Giants to gauge their interest, according to multiple reports. However, Mike Giardi of Boston Sports Journal's Mike Giardi believes Giants head coach Brian Daboll would be courting disaster by adding the 41-year-old QB.
"Aaron Rodgers reportedly contacted the Giants to see if they’d be interested in his services for the upcoming season," Giardo wrote in a notebook published Thursday. "I broke out the crystal ball, and it showed Brian Daboll spontaneously combusting during a game. No way he would tolerate Rodgers running the play clock down to one second on a critical third down only to throw a quick hitter four yards shy of the sticks. "
Giardi probably is right. At this stage of his career, Rodgers would be a poor fit for someone like Daboll, who wants to run a modern, dynamic NFL offense. That said, the Giants might be forced to get desperate this offseason.
As for the Jets, it's hard to guess where they'll go at quarterback. They own the seventh-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could use it to target their next franchise signal-caller, or they could pursue someone on the free agent market.
