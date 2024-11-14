Latest NFL Mock Draft Reveals Intriguing New York Jets Defensive Pick
The New York Jets are playing out the string. While mathematically they could still make the playoffs after Sunday’s debilitating loss to the Arizona Cardinals, no one is counting on it.
Therefore, it's time for the Jets to think ahead to the 2025 NFL draft.
Sports Illustrated recently put together its third mock draft for the upcoming draft, selecting each team's first round pick.
Based on current standings the article has The Jets selecting at No. 8 overall. With that selection SI pegged th Jets drafting one of the most sought-after cornerbacks in the draft — Michigan's Will Johnson.
If he is the selection, it would be the second time cornerback the Jets have taken in the first round in four years. While Johnson has had some injury issues, many scouts consider Johnson to be the best pure cover corner in the draft.
He's already returned two interceptions for touchdowns in 2024, and at 6-2, 202 pounds, he has the length and speed to keep up with most NFL wide receivers.
Three quarterbacks were taken in this mock draft before the Jets were on the clock. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders went No. 2 overall to the New York Giants, while Miami’s Cam ward went No. 4 to the Cleveland Browns. The Las Vegas Raiders ended up with Alabama’s Jalen Milroe at No. 5.
The Jets’ recent draft history has featured selections on both offense and defense, but not at quarterback, where starter Aaron Rodgers is 40 years old.
The Jets drafted offensive tackle Olu Fashanu with the No. 11 overall pick in April, who has already started a couple of games at right tackle, played a game at guard — a first for him at any level — and played a half at left tackle for Tyron Smith on Sunday.
Last year New York selected defensive lineman Will McDonald IV at No. 15 overall. After a slow start his rookie season, he leads the Jets with eight sacks in 2024 and had four sacks in one game earlier this season.
In 2022 the Jets loaded up with three first-round picks. Cornerback Sauce Gardner was selected No. 4 overall and is a starter for the Jets. He’s already been a two-time All-Pro and was named the 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. But he hasn’t had an interception in two years.
Wide receiver Garrett Wilson was selected No. 10 overall. He was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year that season and is poised to his first Pro Bowl or All-Pro nod this season.
Defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson was taken No. 26 overall State. He tore his Achillles in the second game of the season and won’t return until 2025.
New York selected another starter in 2021 at No. 14 overall with guard Alijah Vera-Tucker.