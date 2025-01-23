Length Of Aaron Glenn's New Contract With Jets Revealed By NFL Insider
The New York Jets have hired Aaron Glenn to be their next head coach, and initial details of Glenn’s contract have been revealed.
On Wednesday evening, ESPN’s Adam Schefter filled in the football world with some news on Glenn’s deal.
“Update: Jets are giving new head coach Aaron Glenn a five-year deal, per sources, contractually tying him to the organization through the 2029 season,” Schefter said.
In January 2021, New York gave a five-year deal to Robert Saleh, who was fired by the Jets on October 8, 2024, five games into New York’s recent season.
The Jets are hoping for a different outcome with Glenn, of course. The former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator was among the hottest commodities on the NFL coaching market this cycle, and New York made sure to get a deal done with Glenn before other suitors — particularly the New Orleans Saints — had the chance to.
Glenn was reportedly scheduled to meet with the Saints for an interview on Wednesday.
Glenn faces some immediate decisions upon being hired to resuscitate the Jets’ franchise, such as who to appoint as his coordinators. Former San Francisco 49ers head coach Steve Wilks has been mentioned recently as a possible defensive coordinator under Glenn in New York.
There’s also a quarterback situation for Glenn to handle. Insofar as Glenn can influence whether or not Aaron Rodgers returns to the Jets, would Rodgers be Glenn’s preference at QB, or does he have another candidate in mind? Sports media personality Michael Kay recently indicated that the word on the street is that Glenn would like to keep Rodgers around.
Glenn faces an extremely challenging task as Jets head coach. New York hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2010 and hasn’t won 10 games in a regular season since 2015. Glenn will have to completely re-haul the Gang Green culture in order to shift the tide.
