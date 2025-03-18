Mel Kiper Sends Elite Offensive Prospect To Jets In Latest NFL Mock Draft
With the seventh-overall pick, the New York Jets probably won't be in a position to land Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter. They also might be too low for Cam Ward and too high for Shedeur Sanders and the top offensive line prospects.
So, what about the best tight end prospect in the class?
In a mock draft published Tuesday, ESPN's Mel Kiper has the Jets using the seventh pick to select Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. A consensus top 10 prospect, Warren generally is viewed as favorably as Brock Bowers was last year.
"I like the idea of giving new quarterback signing Justin Fields help, and it could come in the form of pass protection or a playmaker," Kiper wrote. "Missouri's Armand Membou would fit nicely at right tackle opposite Olu Fashanu, and that's one potential path for the Jets if the board falls this way. But consider how the Jets could use Warren.
"At Penn State, Warren lined up in just about every imaginable formation, and he produced from all of them. He's special with the ball in his hands, accumulating 700 of his 1,233 yards last season after the catch. He would be a reliable safety valve over the middle, a seam stretcher and a red zone target for Fields."
Drafting Warren would be a great outcome for the Jets. He's among the safer prospects in the class and projects as a top-notch pass-catcher in the pros.
Still, many Jets fans probably would prefer New York use the seventh pick to land a top QB prospect -- one way or another.
More NFL: Top Jets Insider Predicts Turbulent Garrett Wilson Contract Negotiations