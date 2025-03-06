Jets Land Elite Tight End Prospect In New Mock Draft From Team Insider
Penn State tight end Tyler Warren is viewed as one of the surest bets in this year's draft class, much like how Brock Bowers was regarded a year ago. And Warren likely will be available when the New York Jets are on the clock with the seventh-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
But would they really draft a tight end over other needs, such as offensive line and quarterback? SNY-TV's Connor Hughes, one of the top insiders covering the Jets, made that exact prediction in a mock draft published Wednesday.
"The Jets had a choice a year ago: Protection or playmaker," Hughes wrote. "They went with the former, selecting left tackle Olu Fashanu over tight end Brock Bowers. A year later, they could go back to the tight end well. Warren is among the more complete players at his position in a while.
"He’s a good route-runner, fast and physical, but has no problem contributing to the run game. Tyler Conklin is a tight end and Jeremy Ruckert hasn’t shown enough to be handed the starting job. Warren is a Day 1 starter for the Jets."
Notably, Hughes had quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders both drafted within the first six picks. He also kept Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart out of the first round, unlike an NFL executive who recently mocked Dart to the Jets at seventh overall.
As for Warren, he's an elite tight end prospect. The 6-foot-6, 249-pound prospect racked up 104 catches for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns for Penn State last season.
More NFL: DK Metcalf To Jets? Here's Seahawks' Reported Asking Price For Trade