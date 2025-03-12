New Post-Free-Agency Mock Draft Has Jets Using No. 7 Pick On Elite Prospect
With the first two waves of NFL free agency out of the way, the New York Jets have a better idea of what they need to do in the 2025 NFL Draft.
So, how will they use the seventh-overall pick?
In a post-free-agency mock draft published Tuesday, ESPN's Field Yates predicted the Jets to draft Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou. A freak athlete with positional uncertainty, Membou boosted his draft stock at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine and now is ranked ahead of LSU's Will Campbell on many draft boards.
"Membou's draft stock has taken off like a rocket ship since the start of last season, as he has catapulted into the conversation for the first offensive lineman taken in April," Yates wrote. "He plays with great footwork and physicality. And while he slightly trails Will Campbell in my overall rankings (No. 8 vs. No. 5), the Jets could slide him immediately into right tackle to fix their glaring need.
"They just saw veteran Morgan Moses depart to the Patriots in free agency, creating this hole. New York has to improve the protection for new quarterback Justin Fields."
Drafting an offensive lineman would be a wise move for the Jets. Although they have many roster needs, protecting the quarterback -- whomever they are -- should be the top priority.
That said, many New York fans surely hope the Jets will use their first pick to target one of this year's top QB prospects.
