Nathaniel Hackett Speaks on Aaron Rodgers Early Performance for New York Jets
The New York Jets offense has been clicking on all cylinders over the past six quarters, a very promising sign as they look to build towards a Super Bowl.
Frankly, the Jets offense should only get better in the future. Breece Hall hasn't been as good as he could be, and there seems to be some chemistry issues between Garrett Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.
Once Rodgers and Wilson truly get going, it's scary to think about how good this unit may be.
The all-time great quarterback is still working back into the swing of things. Factoring in his age and Achilles injury, it'll take some time for Rodgers to be his best.
Rodgers and Wilson playing together is also new, so it's not too surprising to see them not be as good as they'll eventually be.
Despite that duo not being where it needs to be just yet, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has been happy with Rodgers' play for New York.
"He did good. He did good," Hackett said of Rodgers, according to Jack Bell of the team. "Still, you know, I think there's so much improvement across the board for our offense that we need to have, and we just got to get a little better each week. And I think that we took a little step last week.
"I mean, it had been a long time since he played football, since he had gone out there in front of a crowd, and so I just wanted to continually get comfortable."
Hackett, who's been criticized in the past for some of the Jets' offensive shortcomings, also understands that a good offense gets everyone involved.
With how well Allen Lazard and others have played, this is the recipe for New York to find success on that side of the football.
"Just because we're always striving for perfection, although it's never going to be perfect for me, a solid offense is when a lot of people are touching the football, you never want one person to be the true focal point," Hackett said.
Teams have to focus on Wilson, which often gets others open. Rodgers also has plenty of history with Lazard, too, so they understand each other more than others on the team.
As long as the Jets keep improving each week and Rodgers stays healthy, things should go well. It's only a matter of time before everything gets going, which could make them the best team in the NFL if their defense continues to impress.