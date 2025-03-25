New Aaron Rodgers Report Puts All Other Rumors Into Proper Perspective
Where will Aaron Rodgers play in 2025? Will even play at all?
Nobody seems to know, including Rodgers himself.
The superstar quarterback remains unsigned following his mid-March release from the New York Jets. Rodgers initially was connected to the Minnesota Vikings, who since have pulled out of the sweepstakes, but now is focused on the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, according to multiple reports. The Steelers hosted Rodgers for a visit last week but allowed him to leave without a contract.
During a "SportsCenter" segment on Monday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler put the Rodgers rumors into proper perspective.
"I was speaking with another decision maker who looms large in this whole process as well and made very clear that he does not, nor do other teams believe that Rodgers has come close to making up his mind," Fowler said, as transcribed by Bleacher Report. "Obviously, indicated by the fact that he hasn't signed. But this person expressed to me that Aaron Rodgers simply is keeping this as close to the vest as any decision he has. And this is not merely something about the public perception, but also in decision-making situations. As this person put it, Aaron doesn't even have a circle at this point. It is just Aaron Rodgers when it comes to this decision.
"I warn you, don't assume that that meeting means that Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers is an imminent situation. I believe this sweepstakes is alive and well when it comes to Rodgers and potential suitors."
When you're dealing with someone as private as Rodgers, you should take any juicy report with a grain of salt. At this point, all options seemingly still are on the table, including retirement.
As for the Jets, they're moving forward with Justin Fields but could target a top QB prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.
