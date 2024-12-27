New York Jets Star Aaron Rodgers Gives Offensive Lineman Christmas Gifts
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was the latest NFL quarterback to take part in that annual tradition of quarterbacks taking care of their offensive linemen when it comes to Christmas gifts
The Jets had Christmas Day off as it fell on a normal workout Wednesday. But, Rodgers made sure all of his offensive linemen were taken care of with a host of gifts.
He didn’t give them a pick-up truck, as San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy gave each of his lineman. And he didn’t hand out Samurai swords, as Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow did with his offensive linemen.
But, Rodgers took a “more is more” approach to gifting his offensive linemen this year.
Per ESPN, Rodgers gave his offensive linemen the following for Christmas:
A custom Tom Ford suit (a tailor twice came to the facility to take measurements)
Tom Ford cologne;
Tom Ford sunglasses;
Louis Vuitton passport holder;
Stereo speaker;
Bottle of Devils River bourbon.
Rodgers, at least statistically, is having a fine season. With two games remaining, he has thrown for 3,511 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He could end up with one of the best single seasons in New York history.
Unfortunately, the true measurement of success — wins and losses — isn’t there. The Jets are 4-11 going into Sunday’s game.
There is also the matter of Rodgers’ future with the franchise. The 41-year-old said he needs a month to figure out whether he wants to return, and if he does he wants to return to New York. But his return will be up to a new general manager, and perhaps ultimately up to owner Woody Johnson.
New York has interviewed three GM candidates so far, two of which have experience — former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff and former Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson.
The third candidate was Senior Bowl director and former NFL scout Jim Nagy. He won four Super Bowl rings as a scout for three different teams.
New York can only interview candidates that are not employed in the NFL right now. The Jets can start interviewing candidates currently employed by teams two days after the end of the regular season.