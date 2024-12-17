New York Jets Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Late Touchdown Against Jaguars
The New York Jets are just playing out the string of the 2024 season, having already clinched another playoff-less and losing campaign. But, that doesn’t mean the players will be trying any less on the field.
On Sunday afternoon, the players who took the field certainly didn’t look like they cared much about draft position, as they still have a job to do and that is to do whatever it takes to win the game.
For the first time since Halloween, against the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football, that is what they did.
The Jets snapped a four-game losing streak with a 32-25 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday afternoon.
It was a solid all-around performance for a New York team that has not had much to get excited about in recent weeks. But, the offense clicked and the defense made enough plays to defeat Mac Jones for the first time in his career. He previously won every meeting he started with New England against New York.
The game-winning score came on a 46-second drive that included two chunk plays by Davante Adams; the first for 23 yards and the second for 41.
That set the team up at the 1-yard line, as Breece Hall scored on the ensuing play to give his team a lead.
It was a decision that even the announcers debated in the booth. Had the Jets left too much time for the Jaguars to go down the field and tie the game?
The team faced the same situation last week in their matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Some poor decisions enabled the Dolphins to get the ball back and tie the game, forcing overtime, where they won 32-26 after taking the ball to start the extra time and scoring a touchdown.
New York wasn’t bitten twice, as they were able to hold on to defeat Jacksonville, with Sauce Gardner intercepting Jones to close the contest out.
After the game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked about the decision to score a touchdown instead of bleeding the clock and attempting a short field goal. In his typical fashion, the answer provided requires some deciphering work.
He mentions a magic number at first, which some people believe could be the 30-point mark, one that the Jets hadn’t reached yet this season before Sunday. Rodgers also shared a story talking to a teammate that if the touchdown wasn’t scored, Gardner wouldn’t have snapped his interception drought.
Whatever the reason may have been, the outcome was the same for New York. They got the victory and are now beginning their preparations for a visit from the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16.