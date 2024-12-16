New York Jets Do Marginal Damage to NFL Draft Order After Beating Jaguars
The New York Jets snapped a four-game losing streak when they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. New York also did a little damage to its spot in the 2025 NFL Draft order per Tankathon.
The good news is the loss only forced New York (4-10) to give up one spot in the order, as it fell from No. 7 to No. 8 after their win over the Jaguars and the events of the rest of Sunday.
Two teams in the Top 10 play on Monday night — the Las Vegas Raiders, who are currently at No. 2, and the Chicago Bears, who are directly behind the Jets at No. 9.
Entering Monday night's action the New York Giants have the No. 1 overall pick. The Giants and the Raiders are the only two teams in the league with just two victories.
After that there is a quintet of five teams with five wins, led by New England at No. 3. The Patriots are followed by Jacksonville at No. 4, as the Jaguars moved up a spot after losing to the Jets.
Carolina is No. 5, Tennessee is No. 6 and Cleveland is No. 7.
The Jets could still move up in the draft order depending upon how they finish up their last three games, starting with a contest at home this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
But New York’s victory all but assured that the Jets have no realistic shot at one of the top two selections. Winning would actually do more damage to the Jets’ selection, but as New York showed on Sunday it intends to fight until the end of the season.
Meanwhile, the general manager search is about to begin. On Sunday ESPN reported that the Jets will begin interviewing candidates this week that aren't currently employed by NFL teams.
The report named two candidates — former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, who worked in player personnel for a decade before he transitioned over to television.
There are other candidates on the list but those names have not been sourced. ESPN also reported that the Jets will confirm the names of candidates they have interviewed as those interviews are complete.
The Jets are engaged in both a general manager and head coach search after owner Woody Johnson fired general manager Joe Douglas last month and head coach Robert Saleh after a 2-3 start.
It's believed Johnson will hire the general manager first and then partner with the new GM to hire the head coach, but ESPN's report indicated that Johnson is flexible based on the candidate.
Whoever gets the job will have priorities that must be dealt with quickly, not the least of which is the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who said he’ll need about a month after the season to determine if he wants to return next season. The Jets then have to determine if they want to keep him for another season.