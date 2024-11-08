New York Jets Add Elite Penn State Tight End in Latest NFL Mock Draft
The New York Jets have two futures ahead of them: one with Aaron Rodgers and one without.
If Rodgers does stick around, this offseason will be all about filling any holes in the roster and finding a coach that can finally win with the Jets.
New York is likely planning for that to be the case, which mean's they can't only afford to look at quarterbacks leading up to the draft.
In the latest mock for the 2025 NFL draft, the Bleacher Report scouting department had the Jets looking to bring more weapons in with Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren with the No. 10 overall pick.
"A tight end this early in the draft may be surprising, but it's entirely dependent on New York continuing to build around Rodgers," said the writers. "Warren would add a completely different dynamic as a queen-like chess piece who can be moved all over the board, which Rodgers could exploit to his advantage."
If the draft were to play out like this and the Jets were to pick at No. 10, this would see them passing up quarterbacks like Carson Beck and Quinn Ewers after the first wave of that position went before they were on clock.
Given the uninspiring play of Beck and Ewers, it wouldn't be too surprising to see New York pass them up even if Rodgers retired.
This is a weird draft class that isn't deep at very many positions. Taking the best player available might be the best bet no matter what.
Warren certainly has an argument to be one of the best players available if that were the mindset that the Jets adapt.
He is a fifth-year senior that carved a role out for himself last season, but has taken things up a notch this time around.
Through eight games, he has posted 51 catches for 606 yards and four touchdowns. That is crazy production for a college tight end.
Those numbers may be slightly inflated in terms of "average performance" given that he had 17 catches for 224 yards against the USC Trojans alone. That tied an FBS record for receptions by a tight end. He also ran the ball, completed a pass and even snapped the ball on the play that ended with him scoring a touchdown.
Still, most days he is able to come down with four or five catches for 40 to 50 yards. At worst, he has proven to be reliable in the passing game.
He is as much of a game-changing athlete as one could ask for at tight end, which is something New York has long been without.