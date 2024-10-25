New York Jets Land Star Michigan Defender in Latest NFL Mock Draft
The New York Jets have been disappointing in a number of ways to start this season, but the defensive line may take the cake. Upgrading that group has now become a massive priority.
That's exactly what they did in the latest 2025 NFL mock draft from James Foster of The 33rd Team. The Jets' 2-5 record now has them projected to select at fifth overall in the draft. They used that pick to add Michigan Wolverines star defensive lineman Mason Graham in this mock.
"New York’s defensive interior has been a massive disappointment this season, but Graham would solve most of their issues," said Foster. "He is densely built, with outstanding core strength and top-tier lateral quickness. Despite his average length, his violent hands and low center of gravity make him an elite block shedder. He’s also taken steps forward as a pass rusher this year, frequently winning with a club-swim and hesitation bull rush."
The junior has been a massive part of the Wolverines defense for the past three years. That's a group that has been one of the best in the country in that span. It led Michigan to a National Championship last year.
Graham has 90 career tackles with 16 going for a loss and nine sacks in that span.
He leads all defensive tackles in the nation with an elite 89.5 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus. He's picked up 21 pressures as a pass rusher and has hit the quarterback a total of 10 times in that span.
The 21-year-old has missed just one tackle this season, also shining as a run defender. He's actually been better against the run than against the pass.
Adding a talent like this to a defensive line that already has a player of Quinnen William's caliber should instantly make it elite.
All of this does rely on a couple of factors, however.
If Aaron Rodgers retires after this season, quarterback becomes the priority. New York has also been urged to trade for another defensive lineman this season, which would also make this a much lower need.
The Jets struggling the rest of the season, but still running it back next year would make the defensive line the biggest need in the draft. They've been horrid against the run and cannot simply run it back next season.
Even if they start to win some games and put themself out of Graham-range, there are more intriguing options in the first round.