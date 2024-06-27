Jets Country

New York Jets Focus on Replacing Aaron Rodgers in 2025 Mock Draft

The New York Jets could find Aaron Rodger's replacement in the next NFL draft class.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass while warming up ahead of the Longhorns' spring Orange and White game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, April 20, 2024. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA
The 2024 NFL draft is not far behind the football world, but front offices have already begun their work on the 2025 class.

It could be a major one for the future of the New York Jets as the most important position in the franchise could be in the spotlight.

As TouchdownWire's Doug Farrar put together an early mock draft, he had New York replacing Aaron Rodgers with Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers with the No. 22 selection in the first round.

Quarterback could be a big need early next season for a multitude of reasons.

Things have not gone smoothly to start Rodgers' time with the Jets. After one hyped up offseason, het got injured on the first series and missed an entire year.

This past offseason started off well, but then he went missing during mandatory mincamp and started another wave of drama.

It wouldn't be surprising to see the team move on if things go poorly once the games finally start.

Even if things do go well, he's going to turn 41 in December. Either he retires after the season or goes for his last one and they decide to draft his successor.

Ewers is an intriguing option, especially at No. 22. He was once believed to be the easy first overall selection when becoming draft eligible, but a rocky start to his college career has caused him to drop a bit.

Through two seasons as a Texas Longhorn, the numbers are fine but the performance hasn't necessarily passed the eye test. He has 5,656 yards with 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Texas native is a naturally gifted passer but has severe consistency issues with pretty much every aspect.

In a perfect world, they grab a player like Ewers with a very high ceiling to sit behind Rodgers for one more season to soak up all that he has to offer in terms of football knowledge.

If forced to have a day one starter, the Longhorns starter doesn't seem to be ready to play. He still has a full season to change the perception around him, though.

It'll be his first season in the SEC with the defenses of the Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines on the roster, the tests will be present.

The last quarterback drafted by New York flamed out pretty quickly. If they spend more draft capital on the position, ideally it'll be for someone that sticks around for a long time. Ewers' professional career could end up going pretty much any possible way.

