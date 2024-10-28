Possible Aaron Rodgers Retirement Shifts Jets' Draft Focus Back to QBs
The New York Jets season continues to nose dive and it could have a major impact on their future as well.
Aaron Rodgers entered the season with hopes of showing the world that the future Hall of Famer still has it at the ripe age of 41, coming off of a serious ankle injury.
While the losses aren't all his fault, he isn't doing that much to help winning football games either. Given his age and now seemingly constant small injuries, forced by the offensive line continuing to let him get hit, retirement continues to become more likely.
There's not much left to do to give this team a better chance to win, as they've already built a veteran 'super team' of his best friends.
Over the past few weeks, mock drafts have seen the Jets focus on adding pieces to a contender rather than bringing in a new passer. It's clear now that there's no other choice than bringing in another quarterback.
Even if Rodgers doesn't hang the cleats up after this season, they can't be caught without an answer if his play continues to decline next year.
As of right now, New York holds the fourth overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft. While it would be shocking to see them stay that low, it's shocking to see them in this position in the first place.
That spot in the order keeps every quarterback open for business, whether it be via them being available at No. 4 or trading up to secure the guy they want.
As of right now there seems to be six passers with real chances of going in the first round:
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
It's not all hype, Sanders is the real deal at quarterback and has all the tools to be great at the next level. The biggest downside for his future as a Jet, is the media circus will always follow him whether he wants to or not. There's no chance that New York wants that.
Jalen Milroe, Alabama Crimson Tide
In the era of mobile quarterbacks making game-changing plays week-to-week, the Jets could go with a player that is the polar opposite of Rodgers. Any single play can end up in the end zone with Milroe, whether it be on the ground with his legs or uncorking a deep ball with his arm.
Cameron Ward, Miami Hurricanes
He's been on professional radars for a couple of years now since, shining at Incarnate Word, but Ward has become a household name in the electric Hurricanes offense. He has every tool that a coach or scout could ask for, but still looks raw at times as a processor.
Carson Beck, Georgia Bulldogs
The Beck experience has soured for a lot of people with the Bulldogs passer falling short on the national stage a couple of times, but there was a reason that he had that hype to begin with. The right coaching staff could absolutely turn him into an All-Pro.
Quinn Ewers, Texas Longhorns
He's a very similar case to Beck. He makes a few too many mistakes for some people, but his arm talent shines often.
Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers
If Nussmeier goes in the first round, it's soley based off of potential. He's Jameis Winston incarnate, leading the SEC in both touchdown passes and interceptions. Some coach will think that he can fix him, though.