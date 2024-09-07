New York Jets Add Linebacker to Injury Report for San Francisco 49ers Game
The New York Jets added linebacker Zaire Barnes to the injury report on Friday and held him out of workouts.
Barnes, a second-year pro out of Western Michigan, was not part of the official injury report when it was released on Thursday. He is listed as the backup to Jamien Sherwood.
The only other backup linebacker at the moment is Chazz Surratt, who backs up both C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams.
Barnes was a sixth-round pick a year ago for the Jets.
For the second straight day New York held out offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer due to a hand injury. ESPN reported that he was not seen during Friday’s workout, making it more likely he won’t play.
He is the back-up to Alijah Vera-Tucker at right guard.
Left tackle Tyron Smith returned to the field on Thursday for a full workout, one day after he received a veteran’s day off and was listed as a limited participant.
Smith, who is 33 and has battled a myriad of injuries that have kept him from playing a full season since 2015, will likely get that type of treatment during the season to keep him fresh for each game. His former team, the Dallas Cowboys, employed a similar system for Smith.
The other four Jets listed on the report were full participants in practice for the second straight day — cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (groin), offensive lineman Max Mitchell (shoulder), offensive lineman Xavier Newman (shoulder) and wide receiver Mike Williams (knee).
San Francisco did not add anyone to its injury report. The Giants held out the same two players it held out on Thursday — defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) and linebacker Dee Winters (ankle).
Running back Christian McCaffrey, who is listed with a calf/Achilles injury, remained a limited participant for the second straight practice. But he is widely expected to play on Monday. Other limited participants were guard Aaron Banks (finger), running back Isaac Guerendo (groin), safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee), wide receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle) and linebacker Tatum Bethune (ankle).
Guard Spencer Burford (hand) and punter Mitch Wishnowsky (back, right knee) were listed as full participants for the second straight day.
The Jets-Niners matchup with be the last in Week 1 and the only game on Monday night. The Jets are coming off a 7-11 season for the second straight year while the 49ers went 12-5 and reached the Super Bowl for the second time under coach Kyle Shanahan, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.