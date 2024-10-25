New York Jets Advised to Both 'Buy' and 'Sell' Ahead of Trade Deadline
The New York Jets have already pulled off one of the biggest trades in the NFL this season, but don't expect that to be the end of their maneuvering.
As the NFL staff at The Athletic decided what they thought each team should do before the trade deadline, they came up with some interesting advice for the Jets' decision makers. While most teams were either 'buy' or 'sell' candidates, New York was the lone team to be considered both.
"The Jets should be sellers. But owner Woody Johnson seems intent on throwing money at their problems and it has not gone well. Johnson has been fully committed to this being an all-in year, and until he stops making these aggressive decisions, it’s difficult to assume he won’t keep doing it," said Zack Rosenblatt.
As for what they need to bring in, the biggest holes on the New York roster right now are the defensive line and the secondary.
While the defensive line was expected to be one of the best in the league, they've taken some unexpected hits that has them performing below average.
The group has actually been one of the better at getting to the quarterback thanks to the efforts of Will McDonald IV, Javon Kinlaw and Quinnen Williams. Still they need more contributors as well as someone that can step up in the run game.
Haason Reddick will finally make his Jets debut soon, but he still doesn't improve the run stopping very much.
Adding another player to the interior would go a long way in making the defense better.
The secondary is starting to get healthy again with D.J. Reed and Michael Carter returning to pratice, but they are still missing two major contributors in Tony Adams and Ashtyn Davis back at safety.
Adams has been solid this season, but Davis and fellow safety Chuck Clark have left a lot to be desired. Carter has also struggled at times this season.
Bringing in another safety could bolster a secondary that was expected to shine this season.
As for who would be on their way out if New York decides to ship some players out in order to pick up more trade pieces, Mike Williams makes by far the most sense. The trade for Davante Adams makes him even less necessary, and he was already struggling for targets.
At this point it would almost be shocking to Williams still in a Jets uniform by the time the deadline passes.
Kinlaw is another expendable player that might carry enough value to warrant trading away and swapping out with someone new. He's been solid as a pass rusher, but is horrid against the run. Jeff Ulbrich may prefer someone more balanced given their needs.