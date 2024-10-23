New York Jets Encouraged To Target Tennessee Titans Star in Trade Talks
The New York Jets have already made one major in-season trade, could another be on the way?
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus put together a couple of trades that would shake up the NFL landscape. One of those moves proposed involved the Jets targeting Tennessee Titans star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.
"At 1-5, the Titans’ first year under Brian Callahan hasn’t gone anywhere close to plan. Although the offense has a myriad of questions, the defense has been solid, ranking ninth in EPA per play. Simmons has long been a cornerstone, but maybe Tennessee would cut ties in an effort to rebuild," said Locker. "New York has already made their intentions clear: do whatever it takes to win in 2024. The team’s defense has remained stout, but the defensive line has actually been one of the worst in the NFL."
The Jets have actually been okay at picking up sacks and applying pressure, but that has made them look a little bit better than they actually have been. They are struggling in run defense and doing a consistently poor job of tackling.
Giving Quinnen Williams another star to play with would likely help him improve his disappointing season, as Javon Kinlaw doesn't command as much attention from an offensive line as Simmons would.
All six interior defenders behind Williams have a run defense grade of worse than 50.0 this season and he's not much higher at a 55.1.
The edge rushers haven't been much better, but Haason Reddick finally signing a deal and returning to play makes the inside much more of a need.
Simmons as one of the best defenders in football during the two-year stretch from 2021 to 2022 that saw him make two All-Pro second teams.
His production dipped a bit last year, and he still isn't picking up sacks at the same pace, but he's been much better this year than he was a year ago.
The 27-year-old is rocking a career-high 80.3 run defense grade and has yet to miss a tackle this season, making him the perfect compliment to what New York currently has at their disposal.
He's currently under contract through the 2027 season, but there are some potential outs for New York to use if things don't go well or they don't want to pay him as much.
Making two in-season trades of massive proportions isn't very common, but it's clear that the Jets want to win no matter the cost.