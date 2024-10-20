Why Veteran New York Jets Wide Receiver Could Be Traded Next Week
This hasn’t been the best week for New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams.
The week started with him slipping while trying to catch a pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers against Buffalo, which led to an interception that ended the game.
Afterward, Rodgers put the blame on Williams, saying the veteran receiver was supposed to run a “red line” route, which meant that the 30-year-old receiver was several yards away from where Rodgers said he was supposed to be.
Then, he missed practices on Wednesday and Thursday for “personal reasons,” per the Jets’ injury report. He didn’t disclose why on Friday when he spoke to reporters. But he did say that he and Rodgers had talked about what happened on Monday and they were on the same page.
Oh, and the Jets traded for wide receiver Davante Adams, which will likely steal practice and game reps from Williams.
That’s why earlier this week The Athletic and other outlets reported that the Jets were open to a trade. Williams didn’t say he was looking for a trade on Friday, saying “I am where my feet are.”
But the rumor mill is swirling around where Williams could end up by next month’s trade deadline.
Many of the teams that were reportedly interested in Adams are interested in Williams. But, going into Sunday’s game with Pittsburgh, Williams is expected to be active.
That could be part of the reason why any trade hasn’t happened, per ESPN.
Jeremy Fowler filed a report that the Steelers are interested in a deal but the nature of this weekend’s game with the Jets likely has any deal off the table for now:
Williams is open to finding a new home before the deadline, and Pittsburgh has basically scoured the Earth for receiver help in recent months. Any possible deal would have to wait until next week, due to the head-to-head matchup.
It makes sense the Jets wouldn’t want to deal Williams to the team they’re playing this week. He could carry game plan information with him to his new team, among other insider information.
Williams signed a one-year deal with New York this offseason after he tore his ACL last season. He’s been a productive receiver throughout his career, but he still appears to be working his way into playing shape after the injury. The production level of players like wide receiver Garrett Wilson and tight end Tyler Conklin also makes it hard for Williams to get on the field.
The Steelers have a need to pair a wide receiver with George Pickens, who at the moment is Pittsburgh’s leading receiver.
If that is Pittsburgh’s desire, it will have to wait another week to make it happen.