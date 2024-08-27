New York Jets Become the New Betting Favorite to Win AFC East
As we get closer to Week 1 for the New York Jets, expectations are starting to rise for the upcoming 2024 season.
The Jets had their season essentially end early in 2023 when Aaron Rodgers went down just a few plays into the season. While the Rodgers injury was a critical one for New York, it also showed that the Jets might not have been as ready to compete as many thought last year.
Injuries certainly played a part in the struggles last season, but the offensive line and skill position players underachieved last year with Rodgers out. Due to poor play from the quarterback position throughout the season, those issues might have been highlighted, but New York did a nice job addressing the issues this offseason.
With the preseason finished, the Jets have recently become the favorites to win the AFC East according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
New York moving to favorites on the sportsbooks is a good sign, as they were able to escape the preseason without injury. While the Jets might be favored, it won’t be an easy road to win the division.
The Buffalo Bills come in with the second-highest odds to win the division, as they have been a very good team since Josh Allen took over as the starting quarterback. It has been an interesting offseason for the Bills, as they saw a lot of changes to their roster, especially on the offensive side of the ball. While Allen has been great the last few seasons, he will need to do it this season without Stefon Diggs.
In addition to the Bills being a contender in the AFC East, the Miami Dolphins will also be eying a division title. The Dolphins had one of the best offenses in the league last season, and they will be trying to take the next step forward after making the playoffs last year.
One team that shouldn’t factor into the AFC East title conversation is the New England Patriots. The Patriots are in rebuilding mode, as they hope that Drake Maye can emerge as the future franchise quarterback for the franchise.
The Jets haven’t made the playoffs in over a decade, and they will be hoping to snap that streak this season. If Rodgers can stay healthy, the Jets have all the tools they need to win the AFC East and end the playoff drought this season.