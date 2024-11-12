New York Jets Begin Slog Toward Season’s End Against Indianapolis Colts
The New York Jets have never needed a bye week more than they need one now, and they'll finally get one — but only after they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 1 p.m. eastern at MetLife Stadium.
The Jets (3-7) carried so much hope into last Sunday's game against Arizona. New York had just beaten Houston to improve its standing in the conference. Around the AFC on Sunday things fell into place, as the three teams the Jets needed to lose games all lost.
Moving up to eighth place in the AFC was all there for the taking for the Jets, but they played possibly their worst game of the season as they fell to the Cardinals, 31-6. New York couldn't have picked a worse time to play horribly.
Indianapolis (4-6) hasn't been much better. The Colts hitched their hopes for a rejuvenated franchise to a new head coach last season and the Colts delivered a winning record.
But, the development of their young quarterback, Anthony Richardson, is on pause as the Colts have turned to a former Jets quarterback to help them win now.
The Colts were one of those teams that gave New York some help on Sunday. Now the Jets just want to help themselves to a win and save some face.
Here is a preview of the Jets and Colts.
Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
Time, Day: 1 p.m., ET, Sunday
TV: CBS
Radio: 104.3 FM (flagship)
Records: Jets: 3-7; Colts: 4-6.
Last week: New York Jets lost to Arizona, 31-6; Indianapolis lost to Buffalo, 30-20.
Coaches: Jets — Jeff Ulbrich (interim, 1-4 with Jets and for career); Colts — Shane Steichen (second year, 13-14 with Colts, overall).
Fun fact: Both Ulbrich and Steichen are California natives. Ulbrich was born in San Jose and played his high school football at Live Oak in Morgan Hill. Steichen was born in Sacramento and played his high school football at Oak Ridge in El Dorado Hills.
All-Times Series: Colts lead series, 44-32.
Last meeting: Colts def. Jets, 45-30 (Nov. 4, 2021).
Series notes: The first meeting between the two teams was Super Bowl III, which the Jets won, 16-7. New York lost the next four games.
About the Jets: It's all over but the math when it comes to the Jets’ playoff hopes. In fact, Ulbrich told reporters on Monday there was no point in discussing the playoffs. That was his way of saying the Jets need to focus on the next opponent and let whatever happens happen.
He was highly critical of his team’s tackling as ESPN noted New York had 20 missed tackles for the second time this season.
It's not all on the defense of course. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a poor game, the Jets lacked a commitment to the run game and New York targeted wide receivers Malachi Corley, Xavier Gipson and Irv Charles just a couple of times.
Just a couple of weeks ago there was hope that Florham Park after New York beat Houston at home. There was hope before Sunday’s game as every team the Jets needed to lose in order to move up to eighth place in the AFC lost. Yet, New York couldn't stand a single bit of prosperity.
With seven games left, it's apparent there are major changes coming after the season.
About the Colts: Indianapolis showed some promise last season in Steichen's first year as head coach. The Colts finished 9-8 and third in the AFC South. He rejuvenated the offense, and there was hope that the return to health of quarterback Anthony Richardson and running back Jonathan Taylor would help Indianapolis take the next step.
Well, that next step has not materialized.
Taylor has had a nice season, but he's missed a couple of games due to injury.
The lack of improvement is most noticeable quarterback, where Richardson was benched recently in favor of grizzled veteran and former Jets quarterback Joe Flacco. Flacco has been hot and cold, and while benching Richardson doesn't mean his development is over, Indianapolis is trying to win games now.
Next Up: The Jets have a bye week. The Colts host Detroit on Nov. 24.