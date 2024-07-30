New York Jets ‘Believe’ Veteran Will Have Improved Season With Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets practices have been up and down, according to reports. At times, the offense has played well, but they've also struggled. This early in training camp, it doesn't come as much of a surprise that there are some learning curves along the way.
With Aaron Rodgers essentially missing the entire year last season, it'll take some time for him to get comfortable with the offense again, too.
There are players under a microscope during training camp. Allen Lazard, a veteran wide receiver, might be under more pressure than any player in football. His contract makes the situation even more difficult, as the chances of another team taking it on are very slim.
Perhaps Lazard has a bounce-back year, as he was once an above-average receiver. He impressed during his time with Rodgers in the past, so suggesting that it's possible is certainly reasonable.
He'll have to prove that he can do just that, but it wouldn't be shocking to see it happen. And for the Jets, they don't need him to be a star. If Lazard can come in and make plays when needed and most importantly, not drop passes, he'd be a fine No. 3 or No. 4 receiver in this offense.
According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, New York believes that's a possibility.
"The Jets believe they still can get something positive out of Lazard this season. They hope a reunion with Aaron Rodgers will be enough to spark something that was missing last year. So far in training camp, Lazard has looked good. Other than a drop that led to an interception on Monday, Lazard has been making big catches and has a few touchdowns."
Lazard also expects much of himself as a player, believing he can be a valuable starter on this team.
“I still expect to be a valuable starter on this team,” Lazard said Monday.
His best campaign came in 2022, where he finished with 788 yards on 60 receptions, good for 13.1 yards per game. He also had six touchdowns.
In 2021, the 28-year-old had eight touchdowns and averaged 12.8 yards per catch. His touchdown production will likely be down from those years, but if that's the type of player they can get, it's scary to think how good this offense could be.
Only time will tell, but Lazard seems confident, a positive sign after a rough year.