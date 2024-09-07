New York Jets Boss Throws Cold Water on Defensive Star’s Return vs. 49ers
New York Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Saturday that it would be “fair to say” that holdout defensive end Haason Reddick would not play on Monday against the San Francisco 49ers.
Saturday was Saleh’s final press conference before the Jets head west to settle in to face the 49res.
It’s been an interesting week in Reddick’s holdout. Earlier in the week he made a charity appearance in Jersey City, N.J., to help distribute school supplies and backpacks to area children. During the appearance he signed autographs — including Jets helmets.
That came a few days after New York general manager Joe Douglas said that the team and Reddick’s camp have had little contact the past few weeks.
On Friday night, NFL insider and former general manager Michael Lombardi told VSiN that sources within Reddick’s camp told him that the veteran was “…due to come in sometime maybe today or tomorrow.”
What happens next appears to be up to Reddick, who earlier this offseason requested a trade from the Jets, who had traded for him from Philadelphia this spring.
At issue is Reddick’s contract. He is in the final year of a three-year, $45 million deal that he signed with the Eagles. The Jets inherited the deal after they were unable to re-work it before the trade.
Douglas said last week that even though New York was unable to get a new deal done before the trade, the Jets were comfortable enough to believe they could get one done after.
That hasn’t been the case. Now, Reddick is on the hook for a reported $2.05 million in fines, per ESPN.
Plus, there are fines coming, assuming he doesn’t show up before Monday’s game.
Reddick will start losing game checks with the 49ers game. As the Jets are responsible for the final $14.5 million on Reddick’s deal, each game check is worth north of $850,000.
The longer he holds out, the more money he loses. In addition, he hits free agency next year.
Last season with Philadelphia he finished with 11 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and 13 tackles for loss, leading to a second straight Pro Bowl nod.
In 2022, the first year of his current deal, he had career highs with 16 sacks and 26 quarterback hits. He also forced an NFL-best five fumbles that season.
In the past four years he has amassed 51 sacks. Only Trey Hendrickson (53), Myles Garrett (58) and T.J. Watt (62) have more sacks in that span. He is also one of seven defensive players with a streak of at least four season of 10 or more sacks in the past 10 years.
He also leads the NFL in forced fumbles (15) and strip sacks (13) in that span.