New York Jets Robert Saleh Gives Honest Thoughts About Haason Reddick Situation
Haason Reddick and the New York Jets have some drama to figure out over the next few weeks, as the star edge rusher has been absent during training camp. Reddick was traded to the Jets in April, but he's yet to attend anything for the team, missing spring practices and now training camp.
It's certainly a situation worth monitoring, as he was expected to be a big piece of a defense that could use him on the edge.
It isn't uncommon for players to sit out of training camp as they seek a new contract, but from the sound of things, New York and Reddick are in different ballparks on a potential deal. In an offseason where they need as little drama as possible, of course, something pops up for this franchise.
It's uncertain how this will play out, but both sides should aim to get it done sooner rather than later. Until then, the Jets will have to be without him.
Head coach Robert Saleh talked about his decision to sit out, and he didn't sound too worried, which is a somewhat promising sign.
“He’s a veteran,” Saleh said. “He’s been with multiple teams. He’s played multiple positions. He’s had success multiple different ways. At this point in his career, I’m sure he knows exactly what he needs to do to prepare himself to play football, so I’m not overly concerned.”
There's always the chance that Reddick isn't doing what he has to do to get ready to play at the highest level, but he's been an elite football player over the past few years and should be doing so.
Reddick sitting out also allows New York to see if they have any hidden gems on their defense.
“To be honest with you, I’m actually excited for Will McDonald, and Takk McKinley who’s trying to resurrect his career, and Micheal Clemons getting more opportunities,” Saleh said.
If there's one positive from the entire situation, it's that Will McDonald, the team's first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, will have a chance to show he belongs.
While McDonald could become a great player one day, the Jets will certainly miss not having their two-time Pro Bowler around. Reddick, who was also an All-Pro two years ago, has posted at least 11 sacks in each of the past four seasons.
Adding that to this defense could make it the best unit in football, so getting a deal done should be at the top of their priority list.