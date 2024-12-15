New York Jets Star Breece Hall Active for Jacksonville Jaguars Game
New York Jets running back Breece Hall will be active for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as both teams released their final inactive lists leading up to the game.
Hall will be available for the first time in two weeks after he did not play last week against the Miami Dolphins due to a knee injury he suffered before the bye week.
He only practiced on Friday this week, but it was the first time he practiced in any capacity since the Seattle game.
Hall took the week to rest during the bye and returned for the Seattle game two weeks ago. He played, but he didn’t handle a normal workload. He only rushed 12 times and didn’t catch a pass.
Hall has 692 yards rushing and 401 yards receiving with six total touchdowns.
His workload will depend upon how his knee reacts to live game action. The Jets can still lean on their two rookie backs, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, who formed a competent tandem last week against the Dolphins.
Before the inactive list was released, tight end Jeremy Ruckert was downgraded to out. He did not travel with the team due to a personal matter. New York had hoped he would be able to re-join the team for the game. Kickoff is 1 p.m. eastern.
Other Jets that are inactive on Sunday include cornerback D.J. Reed, offensive lineman Xavier Newman, cornerback Brandin Echols, wide receiver Malachi Corley, edge rusher Braiden McGregor and safety Jaylin Simpson.
The Jets declared Reed and Newman out on Saturday, so their inclusion on the game’s inactive list wasn’t unexpected. Both are dealing with groin injuries and both were listed as doubtful on Friday on the final injury report.
Reed played last Sunday and suffered the injury in that game. He has been New York’s most consistent cornerback all season.
New York is now woefully thin opposite Sauce Gardner, who returns Sunday from a hamstring injury. It’s not clear who will start opposite him. It could be Quan’tez Stiggers, Isaiah Oliver or even Kendall Sheffield who was just signed with the team.
In other pre-game roster, the Jets elevated wide receiver Brandon Smith and tight end Zack Kuntz from the practice squad. New York officially moved running back Kene Nwangwu to injured reserve and signed Sheffield to the active roster. The Jets also released defensive lineman Takk McKinley from the practice squad.
Jets that were on the injury report but are expected to be available include guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), offensive tackle Morgan Moses (wrist), Haason Reddick (illness), cornerback Michael Carter II (back), offensive tackle Olu Fashanu (toe) and wide receiver Davante Adams (veteran rest).
Seattle’s inactive players are running D’Ernest Johnson, defensive end Myles Cole, offensive lineman Javon Foster, defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo and defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson.
Tight end Evan Engram is out with a shoulder injury.