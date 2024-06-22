New York Jets' Breece Hall Wants to Prove He Belongs with 49ers' Christian McCaffrey
The New York Jets will open up their season with the San Francisco 49ers. Starting the year against arguably the best team in the NFL poses many challenges, but players on the Jets are ready to prove that they belong.
This game means even more for running back Breece Hall. His cousin is Roger Craig, the longtime 49ers running back.
Hall, who's viewed as one of the best running backs in the NFL, wants to prove to the rest of the league that he's just as good as star Christian McCaffrey.
McCaffrey is believed to be the top running back in the game, and rightfully so. He led the league in rushing yards with 1,459 yards and had 14 touchdowns on the ground. The 28-year-old also added 564 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
While Hall hasn't put up those numbers just yet, there's no debate that he can't do similar things. He came back from an ACL injury in 2023 and still posted 994 yards and five touchdowns.
He was second in yards from scrimmage by a running back with 1,585, trailing only McCaffrey.
New York also had one of the worst offensive lines in football and had a minimal passing game due to Zach Wilson. With Aaron Rodgers opening up the rest of the offense and an improved offensive line, it's scary to think about what the 23-year-old can do.
Hall had nothing but respect for McCaffrey, calling him the "standard," according to Brian Costello of the New York Post.
“It’s on me,” Hall said of raising his game this year. “I feel like right now McCaffrey’s the best in the league.
"To me, he sets the standard. We’re going to see him in Week 1 and we’re playing against some of the best linebackers. For me, it’s exciting just to see where I stand and really let everyone see my full talent now that I’m healthy.”
The excitement is a positive sign for the growth of the organization.
An impressive campaign given the circumstances, the Iowa State product said he feels healthier, which is one of the most important parts of the offseason.
“I ended the season on a good note,” Hall said. “Just still last season not feeling like 100 percent all the time, but now I had my first offseason to not just be trying to get back, but to get better. I’ve gotten better this offseason. I’m a lot leaner. I feel a lot healthier."
If the offense takes a step forward like they're expected to, look for the Nebraska native to be right up there in conversations about the top running backs in the league.