New York Jets Bring in Five-Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver for Try Out
The New York Jets training camp is underway, which means a few veterans will make their way to practice for a chance to earn a contract.
One such player the Jets gave a workout to was wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who was most recently with the New Orleans Saints.
Landry isn't the same player he used to be on the field, but has a game that could age well given that he was never an elite athlete to begin with.
College teammates with Odell Beckham with the LSU Tigers, he didn't receive as much attention but did get drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft.
He lit the football world on fire to start his career with the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins. He had 400 catches for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns over his first four seasons.
He followed that up with a less successful, but still solid, stint with the Cleveland Browns. Things looked to go really downhill for him when he headed back home to the Saints.
The Louisiana native played only nine games due to injury troubles and recorded just 25 catches for 272 yards and a touchdown.
Injuries mixed with age for someone who was already a step behind as an athlete is normally a no-go. Given his short-yardage, good hands approach, he may still be viable as a slot receiver in a depth role.
Landry's spot on the roster wouldn't bee too much more than Randall Cobb had a year ago most likely, but there could be some room for a player like him in the New York receiving corps.
Currently, the only guaranteed roster spots will be going to three starters.
Garrett Wilson is the star receiver and isn't going anywhere. Mike Williams, while currently injured, was a key offseason addition and looks to be the big-bodied deep threat. Malachi Corley is the most similar in terms of play style, and as a fourth-round draft pick, he shouldn't be in consideration to be a cut.
The key names to watch behind them for the last receiver spot would be Xavier Gipson, Jason Brownlee and Allen Lazard.
Gipson is the biggest competition to someone like Landry as a smaller-bodied slot receiver. Though he got a fair share of snaps during his rookie season, he didn't have the most productive year. He had 21 catches on 38 targets for 229 yards and no scores.
Whether the Jets bring in Landry or not, it's clear that they are still on the lookout for some help at wide receiver.