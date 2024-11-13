New York Jets Claim Former Starting Center off Waivers for Roster Depth
The New York Jets made one off-day transaction on Tuesday as they claimed a former starting center from the New Orleans Saints in an effort to add depth on the offensive line.
Connor McGovern returned to the Jets after he was claimed off waivers from the Saints. New Orleans snapped him up in October when it needed roster depth.
The Saints signed him on Oct. 4, just before New York went to London to face the Minnesota Vikings. He started for New Orleans three days after he was signed and played in six games, including Sunday’s win over Atlanta.
New Orleans waived him on Monday.
New York (3-7) is preparing for the final seven games of its season, one that appears destined to miss the playoffs once again, which would extend the NFL’s longest streak without a playoff berth. The Jets have not been to the postseason since 2010.
The Jets signed McGovern back to their practice squad after their season opener, as they needed the depth. At the time, New York moved offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer to the reserve/injured list and signed Jake Hanson from the practice squad to back up right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker.
New York has been dealing with a myriad of injuries on its interior offensive line. The Jets just got Vera-Tucker and fellow guard John Simpson back from injuries for the Arizona game on Sunday. But, two backup guards — Xavier Newman and Hanson — were out last week with injuries. Newman is on injured reserve.
Assuming Hanson is unavailable for Sunday's game against Indianapolis, McGovern could be elevated to the active roster to serve as a backup to either guard or center Joe Tippmann.
Last year McGovern only played seven games with the Jets before he went on injured reserve. Before that, he played most the previous three seasons with New York, as he joined the franchise before the 2020 season after signing a three-year, $27 million deal.
In four seasons with New York he started 55 games.
The Jets opted not to re-sign McGovern in favor of Tippmann and he was unable to find a new team to land with.
Before he joined New York he played three seasons with the Denver Broncos, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft. He did not play as a rookie.
In the three seasons after his rookie year he started all but one game for Denver, splitting time between right guard and center.