New York Jets Coach Gets Honest About Team's Offense
Heading into the 2024 NFL season, expectations are high surrounding the New York Jets. They are coming off of a disastrous 2023 season, but there are many reasons for high optimism.
For starters, the Jets are entering their second season with the new offense. Nathaniel Hackett brought a new-look offense to New York last season, but the second year is always much better.
Implementing a new offense can take time. It takes awhile for players to get used to it.
Hackett took some time to speak out about the offense heading into year two. He is loving what he's seeing already.
"Anytime you're in a second-year offense, it's a completely different feel from when you first start. You're installing plays, you're installing alignments, and you're talking about guys just trying to understand what they're doing. Now you can really detail it up. You can talk about the intricacies of the route. You can experiment with new plays, new motions, all kinds of different, fun things. So it's been really good. I think the guys have really enjoyed it."
In addition to his outlook for the 2024 season, Hackett talked about how the team's failures from last season will actually end up helping them.
"There were a lot of things we had to do and there was a lot of adversity. And I think adversity builds strength. And I think some of the experience the guys had, whether it was the young wide receivers, the offensive linemen who were just coming into the building and starting right away, it's great for being able to put on that game face and feel more confidence."
Obviously, a lot of the success or lack thereof for the offense will hinge on what version of Aaron Rodgers New York gets.
Will he be able to bounce back to 100 percent following his torn Achilles? Or will he look like a shell of his former self?
Around Rodgers, the Jets have put together an insanely talented group of weapons. Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, and Breece Hall are all elite weapons. Allen Lazard will be an X-Factor for the team as well.
Everything is set up for New York to find success. The stage is set for what is likely going to be a make-or-break season for the Jets.
Hopefully, Hackett is right that the offense will be at another level in 2024. If the offense can't produce at a high level, New York could end up suffering yet another massive disappointment.