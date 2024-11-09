New York Jets Could Emerge As Potential Fit for LSU Tigers Star in NFL Draft
The New York Jets are going to have some tough decisions to make once the 2024 season comes to an end.
There could be wholesale changes to the front office, as general manager Joe Douglas is squarely on the hot seat after head coach Robert Saleh was already fired earlier in the season. Owner Woody Johnson could be less involved as well given how the Presidential Election went if he is involved with the administration again as he was in 2016.
On the field, the biggest question is, what will quarterback Aaron Rodgers do?
He could opt to retire if the team’s outlook to contend doesn’t look great. Or, a strong finish could light that fire underneath him again, wanting to compete and finish the job he came here to do.
Regardless of what he decides, the team has to start putting together a plan for life after Rodgers. Right now, not much of one exists.
His backup is veteran Tyrod Taylor, who will be 36 years old when the 2025 season gets going. Jordan Travis, a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Florida State, could be someone the organization likes after redshirting this year.
Or, the team could look to add a high-upside option in the 2025 NFL Draft.
If that is the route they opt to take, one player could emerge as a target for the team. In the opinion of ESPN draft insider Matt Miller, LSU Tigers star quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is a potential fit.
“The QB3 spot in this draft is wide open, and the 6-2, 200-pound Nussmeier's upside could be tempting. He's accurate on the go and from the pocket and plays with enough moxie to push the ball down the field,” he wrote.
Miller highlighted some of the intangibles that teams will like, but he doesn’t offer anything in the running game. Quarterbacks who don’t scramble can find success at the next level, but they need to be elite from the pocket and navigating the pass rush when they can’t rely on their legs to put pressure on the defense.
A redshirt junior, the Tigers star is leading the SEC with 208 completions and 333 passing attempts. That comes out to a 62.5 completion percentage, as he has thrown for 2,627 yards with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions in eight games.
Collegiate experience could be something that scares some people away from Nussmeier, as this is the first time that he is a starter in his career. Prior to it, he had only 219 attempts across three seasons.