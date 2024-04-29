New York Jets Deemed 'Best Landing Spot' for Top Remaining Free Agent WR
The New York Jets had an impressive NFL draft, adding talent to a few positions of need. After a solid offseason that already saw them upgrade their offense which needed help, the Jets took a similar approach in the draft and landed multiple offensive players.
Olu Fashanu and Malachi Corley were the two top picks for New York, giving them one of the best pass protectors in the draft and a legitimate wide receiver.
With the Jets front office putting together a talented roster with plenty of young options, there's no denying they're in a championship window. After trading for Aaron Rodgers, anything less than a Super Bowl would be viewed as a major disappointment.
Given the expectations, going all in and adding another wide receiver could be in the best interest of the team. The last thing Joe Douglas and the rest of the front office want to do is look back and regret not doing more.
Jack Murray of Bleacher Report gave an idea that helps New York do just that. He named them as one of the "best landing spots" for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
The superstar isn't quite the same player he once was, but he played well for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023.
The 31-year-old put up 565 yards on 35 receptions, good for an average of 16.1 yards per catch. It was an impressive season and one that put him back on the map as still being an above-average player at the position.
He's not going to be a receiver who can put up 1,000-plus yards like he did in most of his seasons prior to 2020, but Beckham also doesn't necessarily need to be that type of player for the Jets.
After having one of the worst receiver rooms in football during the 2023 season, a group that has Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, Corley, and Beckham would be much improved.