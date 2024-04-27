New York Jets Draft Explosive Target for Aaron Rodgers
If Aaron Rodgers' instant reaction is any indication, the New York Jets made the right move on Day 2 at the NFL Draft.
The Jets traded up seven spots in Round 3 to secure Western Kentucky receiver Malachi Corley at No. 65 overall, providing their future Hall-of-Fame quarterback with a weapon known for his yards-after-catch ability.
The 40-year-old Rodgers responded to the New York's Day 2 choice by sharing an X post comprised of two characters and one emoji.
". 👀 #," said Rodgers.
The Day 2 decision is an instant winner for the sheer fact that it adds to the arsenal surrounding Rodgers. No team can ever have too many playmakers, especially a team that averaged 15.8 points per game (28th in NFL) last year.
"We're juiced, man. Malachi is a guy, you watch his tape and it's hard not to get excited," said general manager Joe Douglas on Friday night in Florham Park. "Just an explosive dynamic player with the balls in his hands. Just a guy that we feel can be a real weapon."
Corley, an All-Conference USA First Team honoree, totaled 984 yards and 11 touchdowns on 79 receptions in 2023. He scored touchdowns in eight of 12 games played and made no fewer than four receptions in every outing.
"He's an angry runner," said Jets' fourth-year head coach Robert Saleh. "We love his mindset. We love his style of play. He's gonna bring an added element, that we don't have, to our team."
Corley's skill set should adequately complement the New York receivers Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams. The certified chains-mover may be able to make immediate contributions in the Jets screen game.
"Ultimately, a guy that we felt would be a good fit for our style of football," said Douglas. "He plays with violence and anger.
Corley's versatility will allow for his deployment in multiple capacities and "not limited to just slot."
From time shared at the Reese's Senior Bowl to his official pre-draft 30 visit with New York, Corley has been on Douglas' radar. Now, New York has its guy and there's most likely already a plan for his acclimation into the offense.
Although it did not unfold in the expected order, New York accomplished two important objectives over the draft's first two days —acquire an insurance policy for their 33-year-old starting offensive tackles and add a pass-catching playmaker for Rodgers.