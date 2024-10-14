New York Jets Defensive Star Reveals Feelings Over Robert Saleh Firing
The New York Jets will have an opportunity to prove their ownership right on Monday when they take on the Buffalo Bills.
Over the past few seasons, the Jets have played well against the Bills, competing against them more than any team in the AFC East.
Despite that, Buffalo has still run the division, so New York is chasing them moving forward.
With an opportunity to jump into first place, this is the perfect opportunity to continue playing well against them.
However, with a new head coach, there are things to focus on for the Jets. Firing Robert Saleh doesn't exactly make things easier for them, as there are still multiple questions about this football team.
Those questions mostly concern the offensive side of the football. If they can't score points against the Bills, they'll likely lose the game.
It'll be interesting to see how players react on Monday night. Firing a head coach isn't the easiest thing to recover from. In the past, teams have played well right after a coach is fired, while others have continued to struggle.
Either way, it made the guys in the building understand they weren't playing at the level they were expected to.
C.J. Mosley acknowledged that, saying it was "a wake-up call."
“You get the news, and you think about it, the only thing I come up with: How could I have done better?” Mosley said, according to Mark Inabinett of AL.com. “Me missing these last two games, that played in my head. So I always think about: What can I do to make things right or could have done better? He’s the reason that we’re in this position today, man. You know, most of this team is, it’s coming from his choice and what he saw and what he believed in players that we have on this team, some household names that are going to, hopefully, keep this Jets organization going for a long time. So a lot of credit goes to coach Saleh."
If other players on New York's roster have that same mentality, they should be ready to go on Monday night and for the rest of the campaign.
It's only a matter of time before we know if this was the right decision, as many have questioned it.
They'll be able to prove Mosley's comments right against their division rival, which is the perfect time to do so.