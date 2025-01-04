New York Jets Defensive Superstar Won’t Play Against Miami Dolphins
The New York Jets ruled out cornerback Sauce Gardner for Sunday’s game with the Miami Dolphins as both teams released their final injury reports.
Gardner was the only Jets (4-12) player designated as out for the game. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. eastern.
Gardner has been fighting a hamstring injury since he suffered the injury in New York’s first game after the bye week. That injury caused him to miss the first matchup with Miami.
Since then, he’s played in every game, but he’s left the last two games early after re-aggravating the injury.
Gardner will finish the season with 49 tackles and an interception, which was his first interception in two years.
New York’s only player designated as doubtful is defensive tackle Leki Fotu, who was a full participant in all three practices this week. He is still in his 21-day practice window from injured reserve, so the Jets don’t have to activate him for Sunday. But New York must decide on Saturday afternoon.
Offensive lineman Morgan Moses (knee) and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (hamstring) are questionable and did not practice all week. Moses has played every game since suffering a knee injury in Week 3 that caused her to miss two games. But he left Sunday’s game with Buffalo for part of the first half after re-aggravating the injury.
Tight end Tyler Conklin (calf) and offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) are also questionable. Neither practiced on Wednesday and Thursday, but both were limited participants in Friday’s workout.
Four Jets were on the injury report but don’t have a designation for the game, including offensive lineman John Simpson (groin), wide receiver Malachi Corley (elbow), edge rusher Haason Reddick (neck) and linebacker Chazz Surratt (ankle).
As for Miami, middle linebacker Anthony Walker (knee) has been designated as out and quarterback Tua Tagovaiola (hip) is listed as doubtful. NFL.com reported that the Dolphins are preparing backup Tyler Huntley as if he will be the starter.
Dolphins designated as questionable include offensive tackle Terron Armstead (knee), defensive end Calais Campbell (rest/neck), safety Jevon Holland (wrist), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (wrist/illness), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (knee) and wide receiver Dee Eskridge (finger).
Miami players with no injury designation include punter Jake Bailey (back), safety Jordan Poyer (knee/finger) and middle linebacker Duke Riley (foot).
Earlier this week, the Jets put kicker Greg Zuerlein and safety Chuck Clark on IR, released kicker Anders Carlson, signed kicker Greg Joseph from the practice squad, signed defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis and linebacker Jamin Davis to the active roster and signed offensive lineman David Sharpe to the practice squad.