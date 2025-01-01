New York Jets Coach ‘Hopeful’ Star Trio Can Play Against Miami Dolphins
The New York Jets will be keeping tabs on the health of three of its star players as they prepare to wrap up the season against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. eastern.
Right tackle Morgan Moses, cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will all be monitored during the week to determine if they’ll be able to play.
Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said that he’s “hopeful” that all three can play in the finale.
New York (4-12) enters the game with no playoff berth to chase and a loss could, potentially, help their standing in the 2025 NFL Draft, where it would select seventh if the draft were held today.
Gardner and Williams have both been fighting hamstring injuries. Gardner suffered his right after the team came back from the bye week and it caused him to miss the first matchup with Miami.
Since then, he’s played in every game, but he’s left the last two games early after re-aggravating the injury.
Williams missed the game with the Los Angeles Rams with the injury but returned last Sunday for the Buffalo game. The Rams game was the only contest he’s missed this year.
As for Moses, he’s been dealing with a knee injury since the third week of the season, when he suffered the initial injury. He missed two games and returned and has played in every game since then.
He did leave the Buffalo game temporarily to deal with the injury but returned for the second half.
Ulbrich also offered clarity on why both kicker Greg Zuerlein and safety Chuck Clark were put on injured reserve on Tuesday.
He said Zuerlein’s back tightened up in pre-game warmups on Sunday before the Buffalo game, which explains why he didn’t attempt a field goal, extra point or a kickoff in the game.
Clark, who was on IR earlier this year, suffered a torn pectoral muscle.
Greg Joseph was signed to the 53-man roster to handle the kicking duties for the finale.
Joseph played earlier this season with the Commanders and the Giants and went 15-of-19 on field goals, along with 8-for-8 on extra points.
Other roster moves made this week included releasing kicker Anders Carlson, signing defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis and linebacker Jamin Davis to the active roster and signing offensive lineman David Sharpe to the practice squad.