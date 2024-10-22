New York Jets Desperate for Victory in Rematch With New England Patriots
The New England Patriots are rebuilding, so at least they have an excuse for having won just one game this season.
The New York Jets are just plain desperate as they take a four-game losing streak into their rematch with New England on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.
The Jets (2-5) have taken an all-in approach to this season spearheaded by their owner, Woody Johnson. It's the owner who was responsible for firing head coach Robert Saleh two weeks ago. That led to the elevation of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to interim head coach.
Johnson is also the one who helped finally get the Davante Adams trade across the finish line and practically begged holdout Haason Reddick to report to the Jets, which he finally did on Monday after he and New York came to terms on a reworked contract.
But the reality is that nothing has worked. The Jets are now in a situation as they close in on the midway point of the season where they could either be 3-5 and feeling a little bit better about themselves or being 2-6 and basically done — as in done for the season. As in all of the expectations they had for themselves coming into the season basically toast.
So, you know, it’s just a usual week at Florham Park.
Here is a preview of the Jets and Patriots.
New York Jets at New England Patriots
Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Mass.
Time, Day: 1 p.m., ET, Sunday
TV: CBS
Radio: 104.3 FM (flagship)
Records: Jets: 2-5; Patriots: 1-6.
Last week: New York Jets lost to Pittsburgh, 37-15; New England lost to Jacksonville, 32-16.
Coaches: Jets — Jeff Ulbrich (interim, 0-2 with Jets and for career); Patriots — Jerod Mayo (first year, 1-6 with Patriots, 1-6 career).
Fun fact: Both teams have played in two different stadiums built in the same city. The Jets played at Giants Stadium and now MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots played at Foxboro Stadium and then its replacement, Gillette Stadium, in Foxboro, Mass.
All-Times Series: Patriots lead series 74-56-1
Last meeting: Jets def. Patriots, 24-3, (Week 3 of 2024 season).
Series notes: The Jets have now won the last two regular-season meetings between the two franchises. Before that the Patriots had won the last 15 previous meetings.
About the Jets: Maybe the Jets just aren't that good? That's probably the question everyone is asking themselves as New York carries a four-game losing streak into Sunday's game.
The Jets tried firing head coach Robert Saleh two weeks ago and that didn’t lead to a win. Last week they traded for wide receiver Davante Adams. He had three catches for 30 yards in the loss.
The defense is dealing with a myriad of injuries and it’s not out of the question that the group has reached its breaking point.
And even with the changes that offensive play-caller Todd Downing has brought to the offense, there's still the matter of a 40-year-old quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, who is making too many mistakes.
The Jets aren't playing well. Worse yet, it's still unclear what this team's identity is and given that it's the halfway point of the season, that's something that's almost impossible to overcome.
About the Patriots: it's probably best to cut the Patriots a little slack. Transitioning from a living legend in Bill Belichick to an untested head coach in Jerad Mayo would be difficult for any organization, much less one that is used to the standard of excellence that the Patriots have been used to for the last 20 years.
But this team is also a mess. The Patriots have now turned the keys over to rookie quarterback Drake Maye in an effort to try and jump-start their transition from the Belichick area to whatever era the Patriots are heading to next. New England still has an uneven running game led by Rhamondre Stevenson. The Patriots’ most targeted player in the passing game is tight end Hunter Henry. The defense has played well in spots, but certainly not at the level of the units that Mayo played for.
In other words the Patriots are rebuilding. Pardon their mess.
Next Up: The Jets host the Houston Texans on Oct. 31. The Patriots will be at Tennessee on Nov. 3.