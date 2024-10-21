New York Jets Key Position Group Suffers More Injuries After Steelers Loss
At one point late in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, it looked like the New York Jets might lose cornerback Sauce Gardner.
He grabbed at his right leg and came up limping after he was called for pass interference while making a play on a pass to Pittsburgh wide receiver George Pickens.
Fortunately, the Jets’ top cover corner returned to the game, which turned into a 37-15 New York loss.
There were two other defensive backs who weren't quite as lucky.
The ongoing grind of injuries to the New York secondary reached a breaking point during the game, as the Jets lost safety Tony Adams in the first half and backup safety Ashtyn Davis in the second half.
That was on top of being without three starting defensive backs for the game — safety Chuck Clark, cornerback Michael Carter II and cornerback D.J. Reed, the last of which was ruled inactive just before the game.
The Jets defense has a myriad of problems right now, but their secondary could use more healthy bodies as soon as possible.
Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich confirmed the injuries after the game, and more updates are likely to come on Monday as the team starts preparing for New England on Sunday.
At one point in the second half, the secondary included Gardner, cornerback Brandin Echols, nickel back Isaiah Oliver, strong safety Jalen Mills and Davis, who came in at free safety.
Clark left the game late in the first half with what the Jets called an hamstring injury. Initially he was questionable and later he was listed as doubtful by New York. He didn’t return.
Davis was put in concussion protocol in the second half after he took a knee to the head while trying to make a tackle. That forced the Jets to even deeper into the depth chart. New York moved Oliver to safety and then put in Kendall Sheffield at nickel. Sheffield was called up from the practice squad before the game just to ensure the Jets had enough bodies.
New York even used Jarrick Bernard-Converse after Gardner briefly left the game as he logged his first defensive reps of the season. He had previously only played on special teams.
The Jets need to get healthy at that group in a hurry, but it make come in waves. Clark is on injured reserve and can’t be activated for three weeks after he suffered an ankle injury. Carter has had a back injury since the London game and hasn’t practiced. Reed suffered a groin injury last week and practiced on a limited basis this week. He could be the soonest to return.