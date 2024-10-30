New York Jets Didn’t Have Trade Offer Out for Star WR Before Firing Robert Saleh
The New York Jets have made many questionable decisions over the past decade. While some of them have been justified in some aspects, there have been others that have been looked at under a different light.
The most recent example was the decision to fire head coach Robert Saleh. To say that Saleh was an elite head coach wouldn't be true, as he certainly had flaws. There aren't many coaches that don't.
However, considering how poorly the team has performed after that decision, it's also tough to say it was right.
Some interesting remarks and rumors have emerged after they decided to part ways with the defensive-minded coach. The most recent one from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated is perhaps the biggest, as he reported that the Jets didn't put together a trade package for Davante Adams until they fired Saleh.
"First, it was the firing of Saleh that the locker room was confused by—with the players feeling like losing him would stretch the staff thin and hurt a defense that was the strength of the team," Breer wrote on Monday. "Second, it was going the extra mile to land Adams before the Pittsburgh Steelers game, despite the fact that the Jets didn't have an offer on the table for him, period, before Saleh was fired."
New York traded for Adams right before their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it's uncertain if that had anything to do with the firing. It was already well-reported prior to the trade that the Jets wanted Adams, so it's possible that it just so happened to be the case.
However, as Breer mentioned, players in the locker room seem confused. That's perhaps the biggest issue of them all, as there doesn't seem to be any trust or confidence throughout the entire organization.
It'll be interesting to see what other moves are made behind people's backs over the next couple of weeks. With the possibility of some major changes coming in the offseason, New York's higher-ups might be trying to keep other things under the radar.
Nonetheless, there have been some unfortunate reports coming out of the Jets organization over the past couple of weeks.
That isn't the recipe for success for an organization that needs everything to go right.
If anything, a year that looked as promising as it did will now go down as the most disappointing campaign in the history of the organization.